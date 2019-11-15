Five Nikiski Residents Arrested on Drug, Weapons, and Probation Violation

Alaska State Troopers opened a drug and weapons investigation on November 3rd after responding to a Nikiski residence to contact a felony elude suspect, AST reports.

When troopers arrived at the address in Nikiski, they were informed that the felony elude suspect was not there, but were told by the homeowner that another person with active arrest warrants was present at the residence.

After evidence of drugs and weapons-related crimes were observed, the residence was seized and an investigation opened. The investigation resulted in multiple arrests with an additional arrest following later.

Four arrests by AST were initially made.

James Edelen, age 52, was placed under arrest on charges of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance3 II, III, and V x2, as well as a count of Misconduct Involving Weapons II.

57-year-old Jean Mapes was arrested on a charge of MICS IV.

Joshua Plyer, age 44 was charged with MICS V and Misconduct Involving Weapons III.

30-year-old Steven Mapes was arrested for probation violation.

Additionally charged later was 47-year-old Brandy Petrick for MICS V.

All five suspects are Nikiski residents.