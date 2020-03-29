Five-Year-Old on Hike Dies near Lunch Creek Trail in Ketchikan, Searchers Recover Remains

Alaska Native News on Mar 29, 2020.

The search initiated for a Ketchikan mother and her five-year-old child on Thursday reached an unfortunate conclusion when the child was located deceased at 2:45 pm on Friday afternoon troopers revealed.

36-year-old Jennifer Treat, and her son, Jaxson Brown set out on a hiking trip on the Lunch Creek Trail on Wednesday afternoon and during their hike, “became disoriented and lost the trail,” troopers said. Lost, they spent the night together and the next morning Treat set out to seek help alone as the child was ” tired and didn’t want to hike anymore,” according to the report. “In her rush to find help, Treat reportedly tripped on a root and significantly injured her leg,” AST revealed.

Troopers said that the pair were reported missing on Friday at 10:36 am and a search was initiated. Treat’s vehicle was soon located at the Lunch Creek Trailhead and soon after, Treat herself was located three miles up the trail with significant injuries to her leg.

A USCG helicopter, as well as 20 ground searchers, set out to find the child. At 2:45 pm searchers located the deceased child and his remains were recovered from the scene.

