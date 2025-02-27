Utqiagvik panel will discuss carbon capture, storage





The University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Alaska Center for Energy and Power and partners will hold a fourth and final town hall meeting on March 3 in Utqiagvik to discuss carbon capture, use and storage in Alaska.

The town hall events facilitate the free expression of opinions on the implications of carbon capture, use and storage, or CCUS. Previous events were held in Fairbanks, Anchorage and Kenai.

The Utqiagvik event will be held in the Inupiat Heritage Center’s multipurpose room. The discussion will begin at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m.

CCUS can reduce carbon emissions from industrial processes and fossil energy production. Panelists will share how Alaska’s geology and new regulatory framework could support diverse carbon storage projects aligned with low-carbon development. They will include representatives of state and federal agencies charged with managing the state’s resources and providing regulatory oversight. A Q&A session will follow.

A meal will be served prior to the presentations.

In the foyer during the town hall, partners at Alaska Resource Education will host hands-on science, technology, engineering and math activities for youths, with a focus on geology and reducing carbon dioxide. Snacks will be provided for kids.

