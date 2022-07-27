Float Plane Crashed into Lake Hood Following Takeoff





(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – ANC’s Airport Police and Fire Department responded to a float plane crash Tuesday in Lake Hood at approximately 9:18 AM.

The Regal Air aircraft (tail number N9776R) was conducting a water takeoff at Lake Hood when, according to the pilot, a strong crosswind caused the right wing to rise after the plane was airborne. While the pilot attempted to make corrections, the plane crashed in the water adjacent to the commercial finger of Lake Hood Seaplane Base, approximately 10 feet from the shoreline.

Upon impact with the water, the aircraft sustained significant damage and was partially submerged. Anchorage Tower observed the crash and immediately activated the airport crash line. Airport Police and Fire responded with multiple police and fire units, including a rescue boat.

Anchorage Fire Department units arrived on scene a short time later and provided mutual aid serving as primary EMS care and patient transport. Seven people were on board the aircraft, including the pilot. All seven were accounted for and transported to area hospitals to be evaluated and treated for their injuries.

Following the rescue effort, airport maintenance launched its small vessel to place booms in the water around the plane for environmental protection. NTSB is investigating the circumstances of the wreck and has approved for the aircraft to be removed from the water. Lake Hood is open for aircraft operations as the aircraft removal from the water is ongoing.

“The Airport Police and Fire would like to thank several good Samaritans that witnessed the crash and rendered immediate aid to the victims,” said ANC Airport Police and Fire Chief Aaron Danielson. “We are certain their quick actions to help the victims from the water assisted with the quick triage and medical care before they were transported for further medical aid.”

If you witnessed or assisted in this incident and did not speak with Airport Police, please contact Airport Communications Center at 907-266-2411.

