FNA and Tanana Chiefs Conference joint statement on recent public racism





Fairbanks, Alaska —Fairbanks Native Association and Tanana Chiefs Conference denounce the public racist behavior of an older man berating two Alaska Natives in a recent unprovoked tirade outside of the Fairbanks West Fred Meyer.

Both Melissa Charlie, FNA executive director, and Brian Ridley, TCC chief and chair, denounce such behavior and are requesting appropriate follow-up.

The action was captured on video and posted on several social media platforms.

In the video, the male is heard yelling vile and racist remarks against the elderly man and his daughter, who are from a village in the TCC region. The man then goes on to physically intimidate the father and daughter, causing the elder to push the man away.

The elder and his daughter were taking groceries to the village and packing them near the entrance outside the store. The male accused them of shoplifting and told “All you Natives are alike.” The harassment of Alaska Natives who are simply shopping for groceries and other items at one of the only grocery stores in Fairbanks is inexcusable.

FNA reached out to Fred Meyer management to meet to discuss the incident and ensure proper follow-up for the safety and well-being of all Alaska Native and American Indian shoppers at Fred Meyers. However, management declined and requested that we submit our grievances to their corporate offices.

Alaska Native people in the Interior, both in Fairbanks and in our rural communities, shop frequently at Fred Meyer and spend a substantial amount of money each year at the store. We want to ensure that this location is a safe space for people of all races and encourage Fred Meyer to take appropriate action to make this happen.

FNA represents some 10,000 Alaska Natives and American Indians in the Fairbanks area. TCC represents 20,000 Indigenous people in Interior Alaska. On behalf of those we serve, we are asking Fred Meyer:

• To trespass the male who harassed our members from their stores

• Commit to ensure that their security works to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future