FNBA Makes Gift to Alutiiq Museum

The First National Bank of Alaska has made a $5,000 donation to the Alutiiq Museum to support cultural programming. The gift arrived at the museum on August 8th, presented by a group of bank representatives and staff from the local branch. Alutiiq Heritage Foundation Board Chair Margaret Roberts and Executive Director April Counceller accepted the generous contribution on behalf of the museum.
“We are touched by FNBA’s gift,” said Counceller. “It represents true community leadership. Cultural programming helps the Alutiiq people to know and live their culture, and it builds understanding among all Kodiak Islanders and promotes recognition of Kodiak’s rich heritage. We are grateful for this funding and the support of our mission.” FNBA’s donation follows a donation made last year to support the Ancestors’ Memorial park, which is now open in downtown Kodiak.
The Alutiiq Museum is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and sharing the history and culture of the Alutiiq, an Alaska Native tribal people. Representatives of Kodiak Alutiiq organizations govern the museum with funding from charitable contributions, memberships, grants, contracts, and sales.
Source: Alutiiq Museum