Former US President Trump Expected to be Arraigned Tuesday





Former U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to be formally arrested and arraigned Tuesday, the first time a former occupant of the White House has faced criminal charges.

In a move without precedent in U.S. history, a grand jury in New York voted Thursday to indict Trump on charges related to paying off a porn star during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The highly anticipated charges come as Trump seeks a return to the White House after losing a reelection bid in 2020, making him both the only president, current or former, as well as the only presidential candidate, to be indicted.

The indictment remains under seal, and it is not clear what crimes or how many criminal counts Trump has been charged with. CNN reported that the former president has been charged with more than 30 counts. VOA could not confirm the report.

In a statement, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said it has contacted Trump’s attorney “to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D.A.’s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment.”

To turn himself in, Trump, who lives in Florida, would have to travel to New York, along with his Secret Service detail.

Once in custody, he would be fingerprinted and photographed before being arraigned before a judge and released on his personal recognizance.

Several news outlets, citing unnamed sources, said Trump plans to fly to New York on Monday and spend the night at Trump Tower before appearing in court Tuesday.

On Friday, officials from the Secret Service and the New York Police Department toured the courthouse where Trump is set to be arraigned and discussed security plans.

Susan Necheles, a Trump attorney, told Reuters the former president will plead not guilty.

“I am not afraid of what’s to come,” Trump said in a fundraising email on Friday.

Trump’s campaign has used the indictment in its fundraising efforts and said it raised more than $4 million in the first 24 hours after the indictment was announced.

Source: VOA



