Fort Wainwright Aviation Soldier Dies of Injuries

HEADQUARTERS, U.S. ARMY ALASKA, FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska – Sgt. Brian Peter Sawyer, a helicopter repairer for the 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment at Fort Wainwright died Monday, Feb. 11, at Madigan Army Medical Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, from injuries he sustained at his on-post residence here Feb. 3.
Sawyer, 33, was initially treated at Bassett Army Community Hospital on Fort Wainwright, but the severity of his injuries led to his transfer to Madigan.
“The Flying Dragon family grieves together today at the loss of one of our own,” said Lt. Col. Jorge Rosario, 1-52nd Aviation commander. “Sgt. Brian Sawyer will be greatly missed and our prayers are with his family and friends.”
Sawyer, originally from New Port Richey, Florida, joined the Army in September 2010 and served at Fort Jackson, South Carolina; Fort Eustis, Virginia; Katterbach Army Airfield, Ansbach, Germany; and Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, before arriving at Fort Wainwright in November 2016.
Sawyer deployed to Afghanistan from May through September 2012 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
His awards included three awards of the Army Achievement Medal, two awards of the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Aviation Badge and the Combat Action Badge.
The cause of death is under investigation by the Army Criminal Investigation Command.