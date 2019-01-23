Fort Wainwright Soldier Found Dead

Jan 23, 2019.

 

HEADQUARTERS, U.S. ARMY ALASKA, FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska Army officials Tuesday announced the death of a U.S. Army Alaska Soldier on post last week.

Military personnel discovered the body of Spc. Ashvin James Slaughter, 24, in the company arms room Jan. 18, 2019.

Slaughter, an infantryman with the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division at Fort Wainwright, joined the Army from Bellaire, Texas, in September 2016. He was assigned to Fort Wainwright in January 2017.

“We are devastated by the loss of Spc. Ashvin Slaughter, said Lt. Col. Jimmy Howell, commander of the 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment. â€œSpc. Slaughter has proudly served with distinction as a rifleman, automatic rifleman, and Stryker driver in A Co, 3-21 IN.



Ashvin was bright, funny, endearing to all who knew him and not only a terrific Soldier but a kind and good man who would selflessly take on more to help his friends or be there for them in their time of need. He was loved and valued by his military family here in Alaska. We express our deepest condolences to his family back home in Houston.”

According to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, at this point in the investigation, they do not suspect foul play, although they have not completely ruled it out while they conduct a thorough death investigation. No further information will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

