Four Cited for Illegal Dip-Netting, Snagging 88 Sockeye from Cottonwood Creek

Alaska Native News Aug 2, 2018.

Troopers donated 88 Sockeye (Red) Salmon to charity after a seizure in Cottonwood Creek on Monday, it was revealed on the trooper dispatch.

After receiving a complaint of illegal fishing in Cottonwood Creek in Wasilla this week, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, with the assistance of AST, opened an investigation into the complaint.

The investigation would determine that four men were illegally dip-netting and snagging the salmon out of the creek on Monday.

The four men cited for the illegally taking of the fish were:

Mark Voloshin, age 59 of Wasilla

Nikolay Blidchenko, age 68 of South Carolina

Pavel Lokhmatov, age 70 of Washington

Valentin Fonov, age 40 of Wasilla

Troopers say, “All were given citations to appear in court at a later date with bail to be set by Palmer District Court.”