Four Indicted On Federal Firearms Charges In Burglary Of Granny’s Guns

Anchorage, Alaska – U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced Monday four Anchorage men were indicted on charges related to the June 6, 2019 burglary of Granny’s Guns, a federally licensed firearms dealer located in Anchorage.
In a recently unsealed indictment, Gian Carlo Clemente Pangilinan aka “G,” 24; Muna Junior Rhode, 21; Kao Chiang Saelee, aka “Robbie,” 38; and Hans Mikaele Wells, aka “Mika,” 24, have each been charged with conspiracy, theft of firearms, possession of stolen firearms, and tampering with evidence. Additionally, Rhode and Saelee were also charged with felon in possession of firearms.
The indictment alleges that on June 6, 2019, Pangilinan, Rhode, Saelee, and Wells drove a stolen Chevrolet Trailblazer to Wrightway Auto Carriers. The defendants burglarized Wrightway Auto Carriers and stole several items, including a GMC Sierra. The defendants then drove both stolen vehicles to Whaley School and abandoned the Chevrolet Trailblazer. Sometime later, the defendants obtained another stolen SUV and crashed it into the front windows of Granny’s Guns in order to gain access to the business. Defendants Pangilinan, Rhode, and Wells loaded 22 firearms into the bed of the stolen GMC Sierra, and all four defendants fled the scene, abandoning the stolen SUV. The defendants transferred the stolen guns into a black GMC Denali, and Wells and two others set the stolen GMC Sierra ablaze in an effort to destroy evidence.
Later that day, Anchorage Police Department (APD) officers tried to stop Rhode, who was driving the black GMC Denali, when multiple shots were fired from a nearby truck occupied by Pangilinan and Wells. APD officers discontinued pursuit, and both vehicles successfully eluded police. The indictment further alleges that between June 18, 2019 and June 20, 2019, Pangilinan, Rhode, and Wells attempted to recover an impounded vehicle which contained one of the stolen firearms from the Granny’s Guns burglary.
According to the indictment, Rhode and Saelee were previously convicted of felony offenses and were prohibited from possessing firearms.
If convicted, they each face a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment.
In January of this year, Pangilinan was found guilty in federal court of one count of possession with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine after a three-day federal jury trial. Read the detailed press release here. The Anchorage Police Department (APD) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) conducted the investigation leading to the indictment in this case. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Ivers.
The charges in the indictments are merely allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.