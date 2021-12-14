Anchorage Man Sentenced to Over Seven Years in Prison for Drug Trafficking





ANCHORAGE – An Anchorage man was sentenced by U.S. District Chief Judge Timothy M. Burgess to over seven years in federal prison for possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Gian Carol Clemente Pangilinan, 25, was found guilty after a three-day federal jury trial in January 2020.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Anchorage Police Officers (APD) were looking for Pangilinan on July 9, 2019 and found him in the Burger King parking lot near Penland Parkway. Once Pangilinan saw the police, he scaled a fence and fled on foot into the Penland Parkway neighborhood, shedding items of clothing and other personal items along the way including his cellular telephone and a baggie containing 162 grams of 99 percent pure methamphetamine. Despite his attempt to evade law enforcement, APD pursued Pangilinan on foot and took him into custody.

Evidence pulled from Pangilinan’s cell phone, such as text messages and direct messages on social media, established that since December 2018 Pangilinan had been distributing many different types of illegal drugs (including heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine) in quantities ranging from one gram to several ounces. Specifically, individuals would contact Pangilinan via text or direct message on social media asking for different quantities of illegal drugs. Pangilinan would then respond with a price and agree to meet up with them.

The jury also heard evidence of a separate incident that occurred in February 2019, when APD responded to a call of shots fired near the Mountain View car wash. When APD attempted to contact the defendant, he tried to flee on foot. During the chase, Pangilinan again began shedding personal items including his cellular telephone and a baggie of methamphetamine.

At the time of the July 2019 incident, Pangilinan was out on release from the State of Alaska in four pending criminal cases including Vehicle Theft in the First Degree, Assault in the Third Degree, Resisting Arrest and Violating Conditions of his Release.

“The defendant couldn’t escape the law, and neither will other dealers wanting to profit from the misery of people addicted to these illegal and deadly drugs,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Wilson of the District of Alaska. “We will continue to work together with law enforcement partners to ensure that drug traffickers are held responsible for the harm they cause in communities across Alaska.”





“Anchorage Police Officers work very hard to keep Anchorage safe and to keep drug trafficking off of our streets. Pangilinan’s arrest helps accomplish both of these goals,” said Anchorage Chief of Police Kenneth McCoy. “We have a strong relationship with our law enforcement partners and we will continue coordinated efforts towards stopping drug trafficking in our city.”

In November 2020 an unsealed indictment charged Gian Carlo Pangilinan with conspiracy, theft of firearms, possession of stolen firearms and tampering with evidence related to the June 6, 2019, burglary of Granny’s Guns, a federally licensed firearms dealer located in Anchorage. Also charged in the indictment are: Muna Junior Rhode, 22, Kao Chiang Saelee, aka “Robbie,” 39, and Hans Mikaele Wells, aka “Mika,” 25.

The Anchorage Police Department (APD), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of this case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly Cavanaugh prosecuted the case.

