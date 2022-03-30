Four Persons Unaccounted for in Tuesday Selawik Fire





Alaska State Troopers report that they responded to the village of Selawik on Tuesday morning after receiving a report of a structure fire in that community.

The Village Public Safety Officers reported to troopers that four individuals that resided in the structure were unaccounted for.

Upon arrival, troopers opened an investigation. Deputy State Fire Marshals also traveled to the community and are actively investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.





