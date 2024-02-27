Four Shot, Two Fatally in Point Hope Late Sunday Night, Teen in Custody





According to reports coming out of Point Hope, where two people were killed and another two injured late Sunday night, a 16-year-old teen has been arrested in that incident a short time later.

Witnesses saw the teen go to a home in that community of approximately 840 late Sunday night with a firearm and start shooting. Other witnesses saw the teen leave the residence with his firearm shortly afterward, get on a four-wheeler, and drive off.

When North Slope Borough Police received a report of the fatal shooting at 11:35 pm, they immediately responded to the residence. Once there, they found a man and woman fatally shot and another two men with severe injuries. All had suffered gunshot wounds. The man and woman fatally shot have since been identified as Konrad Killigvuk and Molly Stone. One of the severely injured has been identified as Elmer Thomas IV.

Less than ten minutes later the teen, escorted by his father, went into the Point Hope Police Station. The father reported to police that his son had told him that he “did it,” referring to the shootings. When interviewed with his parents by police, the 16-year-old admitted to the shootings and was taken into custody.

On Monday morning North Slope Borough officials confirmed the shootings in the community that is at the end of a spit that extends 15 miles into the Chukchi Sea 248 miles to the southwest of Utqiagvik, and assured the public that the shootings were an isolated incident and there was no ongoing risk to the community.

The community’s school announced a closure on Facebook Monday “due to the tragedy in our community.”

A short time later Governor Mike Dunleavy and his wife, Rose, expressed condolences, saying that they were “devastated by the tragic shooting that occurred in Point Hope. Our hearts ache for the families and residents affected by this senseless act. We will continue to pray for healing and justice.”

Grief counseling is being provided to the community by the Maniilaq Association and the North Slope Health Department.

The teen has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder according to court documents.



