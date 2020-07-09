Fourth-of-July DUI High Visibility Enforcement Campaign Results Are In

July 8, 2020 (Statewide) – The statistics are in for this summer’s Fourth-of-July Holiday DUI High Visibility Enforcement Campaign, which occurred from July 3 through July 6. The good news: DUIs were down from 10 misdemeanor and one felony arrest last summer to 8 misdemeanor and no felony arrests this summer. Troopers investigated no fatal collisions during this summer’s high visibility traffic enforcement effort.
Here are some more statistics from this campaign:
Funding for increased highway patrol efforts come from the National DUI High Visibility Enforcement Campaign with funds issued through the Alaska Highway Safety Office.