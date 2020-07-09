Fourth-of-July DUI High Visibility Enforcement Campaign Results Are In

July 8, 2020 (Statewide) – The statistics are in for this summer’s Fourth-of-July Holiday DUI High Visibility Enforcement Campaign, which occurred from July 3 through July 6. The good news: DUIs were down from 10 misdemeanor and one felony arrest last summer to 8 misdemeanor and no felony arrests this summer. Troopers investigated no fatal collisions during this summer’s high visibility traffic enforcement effort.

Here are some more statistics from this campaign:

 

  • 8 misdemeanor DUI arrests, 0 felony DUI Arrests

 

  • 4 drivers charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license.

 

  • 4 REDDIs reported with 2 drivers contacted and ultimately determined not to be DUI

 

  • 13 damage only crashes, 3 injury crashes and 0 fatal collisions were investigated by troopers

 

  • Of the 357 citations issued, 221 were issued for speeding and 16 issued for seatbelt or other occupant restraint violations

Funding for increased highway patrol efforts come from the National DUI High Visibility Enforcement Campaign with funds issued through the Alaska Highway Safety Office. 