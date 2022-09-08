Franklin Dias Arrested after Shooting at Vehicles on The Glenn Highway Injuring One





At 6:22 pm on Tuesday evening, the Anchorage Police received multiple calls reporting a man on the bike path along the Glenn Highway shooting at passing vehicles and patrol vehicles responded to the scene along the Glenn and Boniface Parkway.

An officer responding to the call had his vehicle shot by the suspect when he arrived at the scene. He was not injured, but at the same time, another vehicle on the Glenn was hit and a passenger in that vehicle suffered injuries to their upper body. The passenger was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Other officers arrived at the scene and observed a male and female running on the bike trail near the Boniface Parkway overpass and issued commands to stop which they initially ignored. But, when the two suspects, later identified as 37-year-old Franklin J. Dias JR and 20-year-old Evamarie G. I. Booth, saw the large police presence they complied and gave themselves up. They were taken to APD for questioning.

An officer observed Dias tossing a firearm over the JBER fence as he was running away and that handgun was then recovered. Also recovered was a large knife on the sidewalk where Dias had been.

The investigation would find that Dias had a felony warrant for his arrest. APD would add charges of Misconduct Involving a Weapon V – Fire Gun by Highway, Tamper with Physical Evidence, five counts of Assault III, two counts of Assault I, Misconduct Involving a Weapon III – Felon in Possession, Misconduct Involving a Weapon II – Fire Gun at a Dwelling, and Reckless Endangerment.

Booth was charged with Resisting Arrest.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

While investigating the incident, officers made contact with 25-year-old Kenny J. Totemoff and 29-year-old Michael J. Totemoff III and found that they both had warrants for their arrest and were transported to the Anchorage Jail.



