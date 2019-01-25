Fred Meyer Shoplifting Report Expands to Vehicle Theft

Alaska Native News Jan 25, 2019.

Fred Meyers Loss Prevention on DeBarr called into APD to report a shoplifting incident at 4: 27 pm on Wednesday and remained on the line to inform the department that the shoplifter had left the store and got into a GMC Denali.

The employee further reported that the suspect was “tampering with the ignition.” As officers initiated a response to the scene, they were further informed that the suspect had pulled away and was now at the gas pumps.

Officers arrived at the scene and blocked in the vehicle as the driver was outside and next to the GMC talking to two occupants of another vehicle. The driver was identified as 32-year-old Gary Kelso and placed under arrest. Two other occupants in the GMC were also detained and the trio was transported to the department for questioning.

APD ascertained the owner of the vehicle and he was contacted. The owner informed APD that he was out of town and had loaned his vehicle to a friend. The owner informed police that the friend was in the hospital and further said he did not know any of the individuals in his vehicle.

A search of the vehicle would find a license plate off of a stolen 2003 Chevy Suburban reported stolen from the Dimond Mall on January 17th. That vehicle has yet to be recovered. Also found was a Quest card not belonging to the occupants of the vehicle.

Kelso was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Eluding and further charged with Vehicle Theft I, Theft II, Theft IV x2, No Insurance, Suspended License, and Failure to Obey Traffic Citations.







The passenger in the GMC was identified as 25-year-old Jessie Wolfe-Aragon. He was charged with Criminal Mischief V-Riding in a Stolen Vehicle and Probation Violation.

The passenger in the back seat was identified as 38-year-old Kateri M. Waupochick. She was also charged with Criminal Mischief-Riding in a Stolen Vehicle.

Police also contacted the two individuals in the vehicle that Kelso was talking to at contact. Officers identified one of those persons as 28-year-old Johnathon Carter. It was found that he was the subject of two outstanding warrants.

All for individuals were transported to the Anchorage Jail and remanded there.