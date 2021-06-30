Free Shuttle Service to Savage River to Begin July 1







DENALI PARK, Alaska –On July 1 the free Savage River Shuttle will begin operations along the Park Road with four runs daily from the Denali Bus Depot (0.75 mile) to Savage River (15 mile). The Savage River Shuttle, provided by Doyon/Aramark Joint Venture, will provide an opportunity for visitors to access the Mountain Vista and Savage River areas and avoid the congested parking areas at Mountain Vista and Savage River. Visitors are encouraged to use the shuttle and park at the DVC. Visitors who choose to drive should consider parking at Mountain Vista and use the Savage Shuttle to access the Savage River. Often by mid-morning parking at Savage River is at capacity.

For added convenience of day hiking the Savage Alpine and Savage River Loop Trails, the Savage Shuttle will make an additional “mini loop” between Mountain Vista and Savage River before returning to the Denali Bus Depot. Visitors without vehicles or tickets for tour and shuttle buses are encouraged to board the shuttle at Denali Visitor Center and ride all the way to Savage River where they can walk the Savage River Loop or the Savage Alpine Trail. Visitors who have their own vehicle could drive to the Mountain Vista parking areas and use the shuttle to get to Savage River since that parking lot fills quickly in the morning.

The buses will start at the Denali Bus Depot and run 4 times a day starting at 9:50am. The Savage River Shuttle will make stops at the Denali Bus Depot, Denali Visitor Center, Park Headquarters (Kennels), Mountain Vista, Savage Campground, and Savage River.



Due to current CDC guidelines (mask order), masks will be required on the shuttles. The shuttles will only have two spaces for bicycles and riders may not get a ride back on the shuttles.

An example itinerary on the Savage River Shuttle would be to park at the Denali Visitor Center to ride the 10:00am Shuttle to Savage River, arriving at 10:35 am. Hike the 4-mile Savage Alpine Trail to Mountain Vista and ride the 3:13 pm Savage River Shuttle back to the DVC.

Visitors planning to use the shuttle to hike the Savage Alpine and Savage River Loop Trails should note the last departure from Savage River is 5:00 pm and from Mountain Vista at 5:13 pm.

Visit the park’s shuttle page for the full schedule. For up to date information on visiting Denali please visit www.nps.gov/dena or download the free NPS app in either the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

