Gambell Street Fatal Stabbing Suspect Identified and in Custody

Alaska Native News Dec 21, 2018.

Today, the Anchorage Police Department divulged the identities of the suspect and victim and further details in the Tuesday homicide that took place outside of the Alaska Mental Health Consumer Web building at 1248 Gambell Street.

According to the APD investigation, the victim in the fatal incident was identified as 61-year-old Dwayne English and his killer was identified as 32-year-old Michael Drost.

The evidence collected in the investigation revealed that Drost and English had gotten into an argument that quickly turned into a physical fight that ended with Drost stabbing English in the upper body before fleeing the scene.

After the stabbing incident, English was observed by a staff member who was inside the AMHCW building, who thought that English was inebriated and so, called the Anchorage Safety Patrol.

When ASP arrived at the scene, English informed them that he had been stabbed. Before he could be transported to a local hospital, English succumbed to his wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene.







As the investigation progressed, APD investigators would zero in on Drost as the prime suspect in the homicide. They would also find that Drost was already in custody after being arrested on burglary charges on Wednesday after he was found hiding in a residence where a burglary had been reported the day after the stabbing incident.

Drost now faces Murder II charges for the Tuesday homicide and Burglary in the Wednesday arrest.

He is currently in custody at the Anchorage Jail.