Michael Drost Sentenced for Murdering Dwayne English in December 2018





(Anchorage, AK) – Thursday, Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna sentenced 37-year-old Michael Drost to 40 years with 15 years suspended, for a total 25 years of active jail time to serve with 10 years of probation to follow, for the murder of Dwayne English on December 18, 2018. Drost was found guilty by a jury on May 23, 2023.

At trial, the evidence showed that Michael Drost was looking for a dog near 12th Street and Gambell when he encountered the victim, Dwayne English. Drost and English got into a verbal altercation which led to Drost approaching English on multiple occasions during one of which Drost is observed on surveillance video stabbing English in the heart with a knife. English proceeded to leave the scene while Drost followed him for a short time. English eventually succumbed to his injuries in front of a local business.

This case was prosecuted by Anchorage Assistant District Attorneys Luba Bartnitskaia and Kaila Hurley. The Anchorage Police Department’s Homicide Unit conducted the investigation.

