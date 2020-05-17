GAPP’s European Partners Plan New Pollock Products

An investment of nearly $1 million by the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers will result in an array of new Pollock products coming online this fall and in 2021 in retail shops in European marketplaces, says Craig Morris, CEO of GAPP.
Young’s Seafood, Nomad Foods, Angulas Aguinaga and Pickenpack Seafoods were the winning competitors for GAPP’s co-investment funds.
Like those engaged in GAPP”s North American Partnership Program the European partners agree to invest equal or greater funds and commit t using only U.S.-sourced wild Alaska Pollock for the duration of the program and beyond.
Angulas Aguinaga will launch two new product lines in Spain utilizing wild Alaska Pollock surimi seafood, including a “heat and eat” line of products and a new category of product with nutritional benefits. In the United Kingdom, Young’s Seafood will be launching a new “Chipshop Quarter Pounder” with wild Alaska Pollock. Partnership dollars from GAPP will be used to market and promote these new products to build awareness and trial.
In Germany, GAPP will work with Pickenpack Seafoods to bring their new Wild Alaska Pollock Fish and Sauce and Wild Alaska Pollock Potato Topper to popular retailers and discount retailers.
Nomad Foods will conduct consumer research focused on the provenance, nutritional and taste benefits of wild Alaska Pollock in markets where consumers are more familiar with other whitefish.
“In Europe, thousands of people eat Pollock every day often not fully knowing the species or understanding that Alaska has the highest standards for quality and sustainability,” said Mikel Durham, chairman of the board at GAPP and CEO of American Seafoods, in Seattle. “These innovative products celebrate the sustainably wild-caught wild Alaska Pollock in all of its versatile forms.”
The nonprofit GAPP, formed in 2003, promotes Alaska Pollock in major whitefish markets worldwide, with a focus on Europe, North America and Japan.
