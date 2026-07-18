GCI expands upgraded 5G mobile service across Alaska

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Since first launching 5G in Anchorage in 2020, GCI has expanded the service to 83% of Alaskans in more than 125 communities statewide. This year alone, GCI has completed 5G upgrades in more than 100 communities across Alaska. That includes communities like Noorvik in Northwest Alaska, Tanana in the Interior, Port Lions on the Kodiak Island, and Metlakatla in Southeast Alaska, with more upgrades on the way.

“Bringing modern mobile service to communities across Alaska matters because reliable connectivity isn’t optional,” said GCI Senior Vice President of Corporate Development Billy Wailand. “It’s part of everyday life, and our job is to make sure it’s there when it matters most no matter where you live.”

These upgrades—which transition communities from legacy 2G, 3G and LTE technologies to modern 5G infrastructure—reflect years of planning, engineering and on-the-ground fieldwork across the state.

“This is a huge step forward, but we’re not done yet,” said GCI Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer Troy Goldie. “By retiring older technologies and standardizing our infrastructure, we’re improving performance today while setting the stage for the continued evolution of our wireless network.”

With upgraded 5G technology in place, GCI has greater visibility across its network, enabling more efficient traffic management, faster troubleshooting and a more consistent customer experience, even in remote areas.

“This is about operating a smarter network,” Goldie said. “With better tools and visibility, our teams can respond more quickly, manage performance more effectively and continue improving service over time.”

Leveraging its nearly five decades of experience, GCI uses every tool in its toolkit to extend connectivity across Alaska’s enormous and varied landscape—from fiber to microwave to satellite. Over the past 47 years, the company has invested more than $5 billion to build and continually improve Alaska’s largest and most advanced telecommunications network.

This latest wave of 5G upgrades is supported in part by the Universal Service Fund’s Alaska Plan program, which is designed to help providers maintain, expand and improve telecommunication services in high-cost areas.

“Support through programs like the Alaska Plan help make this kind of progress possible in communities across the state,” Wailand said. “We’re using that investment to deliver tangible results throughout Alaska as we work to close the digital divide and bring access to reliable connectivity to all Alaskans.”

For more information about GCI mobile service, visit: https://www.gci.com/mobile.

Headquartered in Alaska, GCI provides data, mobile, voice and managed services to consumer, business, government, and carrier customers throughout Alaska, serving more than 200 communities. The company has invested more than $5 billion in its Alaska network and facilities over the past 45+ years. Through a combination of ambitious network initiatives, GCI continues to expand and strengthen its statewide network infrastructure to deliver the best possible connectivity to its customers and close the digital divide in Alaska. Learn more about GCI at www.gci.com. GCI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBK). Learn more at https://www.libertycapitalcorp.com/.