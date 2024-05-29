Geophysical Institute, Explore Fairbanks offer new summer science series





The University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute and Explore Fairbanks will host free public science talks this summer at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center in downtown Fairbanks.

Geophysical Institute staff and researchers will share stories from Alaska and current information about Alaska’s earthquakes, volcanoes, beaver distribution, aurora and climate.

The institute has hosted the Science for Alaska talk series each winter for more than 30 years. This year, a summer series will share the science taking place in Alaska with not only local residents but also Fairbanks visitors.

“We’re excited to be able to partner with the Geophysical Institute on this new endeavor,” said Explore Fairbanks President and CEO Scott McCrea. “Oftentimes our visitors have questions pertaining to the science and nature of Alaska, so what better way to educate them on those topics than with some of the best subject matter experts in the world?”

All seven talks will be held in the Morris Thompson theater, 101 Dunkel St. These talks are in-person only and will include a 30-minute presentation with extended time for questions.

The dates and topics for the presentations are as follows:

Saturday, June 1, 11:30 a.m. – Ned Rozell, Stories from Alaska

Wednesday, June 12, 4 p.m. – Carl Schmitt, Arctic Climate

Saturday, July 13, 11:30 a.m. – Elisabeth Nadin, Alaska Earthquakes

Wednesday, July 31, 4 p.m. – Claire Puleio, Alaska Volcanoes

Saturday, Aug. 10, 11:30 a.m. – Doğacan Su Ozturk, Understanding the Aurora

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 4 p.m. – Ken Tape, Beavers in the Arctic

Saturday, Sept. 7, 11:30 a.m. – Vincent Ledvina, Aurora Season Kickoff!

For more about the lectures, visit the Science for Alaska website, the Geophysical Institute Facebook page or the Explore Fairbanks Facebook page, or download the flyer.

Want to learn more about research at the Geophysical Institute? Join a tour of the Elvey Building at 1 p.m. Wednesdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day, or tour Poker Flat Research Range at 2 p.m. on two Thursdays per month throughout the summer. Visit the Geophysical Institute visitor information webpage for more information.

Geophysical Institute



