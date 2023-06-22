Geophysical Institute, Poker Flat offer free summer tours





The University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute is offering free public family-friendly tours through Labor Day. Tours began on Memorial Day.

Two different guided tours are available. One consists of a visit to several science groups in the Geophysical Institute home base in the Elvey Building on UAF’s Troth Yeddha’ Campus. The other is a visit to Poker Flat Research Range at Mile 30 Steese Highway.

On a guided tour in the Elvey Building, visitors can learn about the institute, its giant satellite antennas and how researchers study everything from the center of Earth to the surface of the sun and beyond. Visitors will also meet graduate student researchers and have the opportunity to ask questions.

The tour takes about 90 minutes and is offered Wednesdays through Aug. 30. Tours begin at 1 p.m. in the Elvey Building entrance lobby on UAF’s West Ridge. No registration is required.

Join the Geophysical Institute’s Facebook event or visit the visitor information webpage for more information.

Guided tours of Poker Flat Research Range are offered the first and third Thursdays through August. Participants will learn about the science that happens at the range and see some of the facilities, including the blockhouse complex and the launch pads.

Poker Flat walking tours start at the Range Administration Center at 2 p.m. on scheduled Thursdays and last about two hours. The gate at Mile 30 Steese Highway opens about 1:30 p.m. Remaining dates include July 6 and 20, and Aug. 3 and 17.

No tickets or reservations are required. Comfortable walking shoes, insect repellent and dressing for the weather are strongly recommended. Visit the Poker Flat website for more information.

For more information on Geophysical Institute or Poker Flat Research Range tours, contact the Geophysical Institute Public Information Office at 907-474-7787 or uaf-gi-public-info@alaska.edu.

Geophysical Institute



