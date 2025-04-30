Geophysical Institute, Poker Flat announce summer tours





The University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute is offering free public tours to showcase some of its science facilities.

Two different guided tours are available. One consists of a visit to four sites in the Geophysical Institute home base in the Elvey Building on UAF’s Troth Yeddha’ Campus. The other is an outdoor walking tour at Poker Flat Research Range at Mile 30 Steese Highway.

Elvey Building tour

Visitors on the Elvey Building tour can learn about Alaska’s largest research institute, its history and its future, and about the institute’s seven research groups and over 20 facilities. Typical stops include the Alaska Satellite Facility, Alaska Earthquake Center, Wilson Alaska Technical Center, and Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration. Visitors will also meet graduate student researchers and have the opportunity to ask questions.

The tour takes about 90 minutes and is offered Wednesdays from May 28 through Aug. 27. Tours begin at 1 p.m. in the Elvey Building entrance lobby on UAF’s West Ridge, 2156 N. Koyukuk Drive in Fairbanks. No registration is required, but please call in advance if bringing a large group.

Join the Geophysical Institute’s summer tours Facebook event or the visitor information website for more information.

See the rocket range

Guided tours of Poker Flat Research Range are offered on alternate Thursdays: May 1, May 15, May 29, June 12, June 26, July 10, July 24, Aug. 7, Aug. 21 and Sept. 4.

Participants will learn about the science that happens at the range and see some of the facilities, including the blockhouse complex and launch pads.

GI/UAF photo by Bryan Whitten

A sign along the Steese Highway marks the entrance to the Poker Flat Research Range, which the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute owns and operates under a contract with NASA.

Poker Flat walking tours start at the Range Administration Center at 2 p.m. on scheduled Thursdays and last about two hours. The gate at Mile 30 Steese Highway opens about 1:30 p.m.

Tickets or reservations are not required. Comfortable walking shoes, insect repellent and dressing for the weather are strongly recommended. Visit the Poker Flat Facebook page or website for more information. The ideal age range for tours is 12 years and older, and minors must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Summer lecture series

In partnership with Explore Fairbanks, the Geophysical Institute will also offer a Science for Alaska Summer Series at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center. Visit the Science for Alaska website to see lecture dates and topics, which include volcanoes, wildfires, earthquakes and aurora.

For more information on tours or the Science for Alaska Summer Series, contact the Geophysical Institute Public Information Office at 907-474-5229 or uaf-gi-public-info@alaska.edu.



