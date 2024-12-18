Georgeson Botanical Garden transformed into a winter wonderland

Take a stroll through a winter wonderland under the Arctic Lights at the Georgeson Botanical Garden. The garden, on the University of Alaska Fairbanks Troth Yeddha’ Campus, will be festooned with lights from 5-9 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 19 through Jan. 18.

Visitors are encouraged to take a walk on the paths between the garden beds, which are tucked in snugly for the winter. Wildlife may wander through as well, so keep an eye out for moose, porcupines and other creatures that may be stirring on these cold winter nights.

Please stay on the paths and take care, as they may be icy or uneven, depending on weather conditions. Donations are encouraged. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, contact Lacey Higham, Georgeson directing manager, at lrhigham@alaska.edu or 907-474-6291.

Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Higham. Language access services, such as interpretation or translation of vital information, will be provided free of charge to individuals with limited English proficiency upon request to amnorris2@alaska.edu.



