Giuliani Permanently Disbarred in DC Over Effort to Overturn 2020 Election





“Imagine once being dubbed ‘America’s Mayor’ and having an illustrious legal and political career, and throwing it all away for Donald Trump,” said one observer.

Former Republican New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani can no longer practice law in the nation’s capital after a federal appeals court on Thursday concurred with a disciplinary committee’s recommendation for permanent disbarment over his efforts to “undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election” in service of then-President Donald Trump’s “Big Lie.”

In a one-page ruling, the Washington, D.C. Court of Appeals permanently revoked Giuliani’s law license, finding that the former federal prosecutor and personal attorney for Trump failed to explain why he should not be subject to reciprocal punishment after the New York Supreme Court’s Appellate Division disbarred him in July for lying about the 2020 election.

The New York tribunal found that Giuliani “repeatedly and intentionally made false statements, some of which were perjurious, to the federal court, state lawmakers, the public… and this court concerning the 2020 presidential election, in which he baselessly attacked and undermined the integrity of this country’s electoral process.”

Giuliani is also facing criminal charges related to alleged election subversion in Arizona and Georgia. He filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last December following a $148 million defamation judgment for falsely accusing two former Georgia election workers of engaging in a nonexistent conspiracy to “steal” the 2020 election.

These blows, culminating in Thursday’s D.C. disbarment, mark a stunning fall from grace for Giuliani, who, as “America’s Mayor” in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, was named Time‘s “Person of the Year.” Giuliani parlayed his popularity into a 2008 run for president in which he was an early GOP front-runner.

Giuliani spokesperson Ted Goodman slammed the D.C. court’s ruling as a “miscarriage of justice.”

“Members of the legal community who want to protect the integrity of our justice system should immediately speak out against this partisan, politically motivated decision,” Goodman said in a statement.

Some observers linked Giuliani’s disbarment to Thursday’s indictment of current New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, on corruption charges.

“Tough day for New York City mayors,” quipped Democracy Docket founder Marc Elias.

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.



