Glacial lakes are growing rapidly in Alaska, and research shows where growth will continue







<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A new study led by Colorado State University has found that glacial lakes in Alaska are expanding at an accelerating rate as glaciers melt, with rapid expansion over just six years. The research also projects where lakes could grow or form in the future – critical information for planning and public safety.

The study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, provides valuable insights into how glacial lakes are forming, growing and altering glaciers, so hazards like catastrophic flooding can be better assessed.

The study found that from 2018 to 2024 – in just six years – glacial lakes in Alaska grew 50% faster than they did from 2009-2018. In that time, Alaskan glacial lakes expanded 156 square kilometers, or about 60 square miles – slightly larger than the size of Fort Collins. The current growth rate is more than twice the rate recorded from 1986 to 1999.

“Even though I am accustomed to seeing dramatic examples of glacier retreat, the changes in the past six years are staggering,” said lead author Dan McGrath, a CSU associate professor of geosciences.

Glacial lakes change the surrounding environment and can drain suddenly and destructively in outburst floods, impacting people, ecosystems and infrastructure. The more water stored in a glacial lake, the greater the magnitude of potential outburst flooding.

“A primary motivation for studying glacial lakes is understanding the hazards they present,” McGrath said. “Previous studies have documented that glacial lakes are growing in number and area globally and draining more frequently. The outburst floods that originate from these lakes can have devastating impacts.”

Millions of people around the world are at risk from glacial lake outburst flooding, mostly in the high mountains of Asia and South America. Neighborhoods along the Mendenhall River in Juneau, Alaska, have been repeatedly inundated by outburst flooding from Suicide Basin on the Mendenhall Glacier. Mendenhall Glacier is a small glacier, and only one of roughly 27,000 glaciers in Alaska, yet it has an outsized impact on one of Alaska’s largest population centers.

With Alaska’s low population density, most of the large glacial lakes studied do not pose an immediate threat to people. But infrastructure, such as roads and railroads, may be at risk, and ecosystems will change dramatically as the landscape is reshaped. New and growing lakes will alter streamflow, sediment transport and storage, and water temperature, all of which have ecological impacts.

Knowing where lakes could form and expand in the future can help with infrastructure planning as Alaska’s landscape evolves, McGrath said.

“The scale of lake growth in Alaska represents a significant change to ecosystems and hazards, as well as recreational and tourism opportunities,” said Louis Sass, a glaciologist for the U.S. Geological Survey at the Alaska Science Center and McGrath’s primary collaborator on the study. “This work is a starting point for understanding where and when new lake growth will occur, which will be broadly useful to both scientists and land managers as we try to understand and predict those changes to ecosystems, hazards and recreation.” See also This Day in Alaskan History-March 21st, 1913

Mapping the land surface beneath the ice