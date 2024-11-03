GOP Already Preparing Big Lie 2.0 If Trump Loses, Experts Warn





“Undermining the legitimacy of an election is how demagogues destroy faith in democracy,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders.

With Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his allies in key swing states already questioning voting processes and claiming Democrats and election officials are “cheating” days before Election Day, one policy strategist said Thursday that election deniers took one lesson away from their attempts to overturn the 2020 results.

“We saw it in 2020 and I think the lesson Trump and his allies have learned since is that they have to sow these ideas early,” Kyle Miller of the advocacy group Protect Democracy toldReuters.

Trump wrote on social media Thursday that “we caught them CHEATING BIG” in Miller’s home state of Pennsylvania, and calling for criminal prosecutions, but election officials have said there is no evidence of fraud in early voting processes that took place in October.

Trump’s campaign took legal action on Wednesday against Bucks County election officials, saying voters wanting to submit early mail-in ballots had been unfairly turned away when authorities told them the early voting deadline had passed. A judge ordered the county to extend voting by one day.

“This week, we are seeing that Donald Trump is clearly worried that he’s going to lose the election,” said a campaign official for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday. “How do we know that? Well, we know it because he’s ramping up baseless claims of election fraud and irregularities.”

Election officials discovered potentially fraudulent registrations in Lancaster and York counties, which appeared to have been filled out in the same handwriting. But authorities said the flagged registrations did not raise the risk that ballots would be cast fraudulently and were likely tied to a paid “large-scale canvassing operation.”

“This is a sign that the built-in safeguards in our voter registration process are working,” Al Schmidt, secretary of the commonwealth, told Reuters.

Nevertheless, Trump and his allies have seized on the incidents as evidence that Democrats are attempting to steal the election.

Trump and his running mate, U.S. Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), have both continued spreading the “Big Lie” that Trump did not lose the 2020 election, and both have expressed doubt that they will accept an election loss if Harris is declared the winner.

The former president said he will accept the results only if he finds them to be “fair and legal and good,” and told rally attendees in September that “the only way we’re gonna lose” would be if Democrats cheat.

Vance said in October that he would accept the results in Pennsylvania, a primary focus of election deniers in 2020, if “only legal American citizens vote,” alluding to a push made by Republicans including House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) this year to claim voting by noncitizens is rampant in U.S. elections—even though it is prohibited by federal law.



Republicans in the U.S. House passed a bill earlier this year to stop noncitizens from voting—legislation that experts say was designed to spread a false narrative that could then be used to deny the election results.

“This will be one of the primary, but among many, false claims made if Trump loses,” David Becker, executive director of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, toldThe Guardian. “And it will be false, but it still could be dangerous because it could incite his supporters to believing a totally secure election was stolen.”

In Michigan on Wednesday, The New York Times reported that a “well-organized network of election denial activists” amplified the news of a small glitch in voting report which made it appear that a single voter’s name was used to cast multiple ballots. The error was quickly corrected, but the far-right website Gateway Pundit claimed it had a “bombshell” report about absentee ballots in the state.

The Guardian on Friday also reported on dozens polls being conducted by Republican-aligned groups in the last days before the election, which have shown Trump with a decisive lead—contrasting with highly regarded nonpartisan polls that have consistently shown Trump and Harris in a dead heat.

GOP-aligned groups have released 37 polls in recent days, according to a New York Times study, with all but seven showing Trump in the lead.

One survey by the Trafalgar Group had Trump winning by three points in North Carolina, while a CNN poll showed Harris winning by one point in the battleground state.

Trump told supporters at a New Mexico campaign event on Thursday that he is “leading big in the polls, all of the polls.”

With 63% of Republicans reporting earlier this year that they believed Trump was the true winner of the 2020 election, Trump’s claims about polling may be enough to garner significant support for another attempt to overturn the election results after November 5, experts say.

“It is vital to Donald Trump’s effort if he tries to cheat and overturn the election results, he needs to have data showing that somehow he was winning the election,” Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg told The Guardian. “The reason we have to call this out is that Donald Trump needs to go into Election Day with some set of data showing him winning, so if he loses, he can say we cheated.”

On Friday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said it is all but certain that Trump will declare victory on November 5 and that he is setting the stage to accuse Democrats of “vote stealing.”

At least 35 election officials who have refused to certify elections since 2020 are now serving on election boards, according to a report by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).

Pro-democracy advocates say the recent GOP-aligned polls, baseless claims about illegal voting, and laser focus on minor errors in voting processes are all likely to be used by Trump and his allies to stop the certification of a potential Harris victory.

“The effort to try to subvert the outcome,” Sean Morales-Doyle of the Brennan Center for Justice told The Guardian, “is more thought-out, more strategic, more organized, more coordinated [than] in 2020.”

