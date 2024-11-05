‘The Big Lie Is Back’ as Trump’s GOP Reboots Felony-Facing Fake Electors





“The election deniers are back at it, laying the groundwork to run the Big Lie playbook once again,” warned one swing-state campaigner.

At least 1 in 5 potential battleground state electors for former U.S. President Donald Trump are linked to the Republican nominee’s attempt to subvert the 2020 election, according to an analysis published Monday.

Politico reported that “of the 93 Republicans designated as prospective presidential electors for Trump from the seven battleground states, eight are facing felony charges for signing false Electoral College certificates in 2020.”

Five additional possible electors signed similar documents in 2020 but were not criminally charged, according to the reporting, while at least half a dozen others “played notable roles in challenging the results of the 2020 election or promoting election conspiracy theories.”

“These people continued to peddle and push not misinformation, which is accidental, but disinformation, which is intentional.”

With numerous Trump aides and GOP officials facing criminal charges for their alleged roles in the former president’s bogus “Stop the Steal” scheme, experts say it is somewhat less likely that the Republican nominee or his allies would attempt another such plot. However, Trump and his boosters have recycled similar claims of election fraud in what critics say is a bid to spread misinformation and sow doubt about the outcome of Tuesday’s contest if the 2020 loser is defeated by Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

“It does show a lack of regard for the criminal and ethical problems with doing this,” Mary McCord, a Georgetown law professor and executive director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection, told Politico.

As Politico notes:

Six of the returning fake electors hail from Michigan. John Haggard, Hank Choate, Timothy King, Meshawn Maddock, Amy Facchinello, and Marian Sheridan were among the group of Michiganders who signed a document in 2020 purporting to be official electoral certificates claiming the state’s electoral votes went to Donald Trump, despite Biden winning Michigan by more than 150,000 votes. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, brought felony charges against them, including forgery-related crimes punishable by up to 14 years. Those cases are ongoing and all have pleaded not guilty.

In the battleground state of Wisconsin—where President Joe Biden defeated Trump by less than 21,000 votes, or 0.63%, in 2020—”election deniers are back at it, laying the groundwork to run the Big Lie playbook once again through actions designed to attack the electoral process, sow seeds of chaos set to bloom post-election, and further undermine confidence in our democracy,” warned Wisconsin Democracy Campaign executive director Nick Ramos in a Sunday opinion piece in the Cap Times.

“That is exactly what their antics wrought after the 2020 election—chaos resulting in the January 6 insurrection and years of baseless conspiracy theories that did not, and will not, succeed in changing a single election result but did succeed in undermining the confidence of millions of Americans in our democracy,” he continued.

“The bullies are back again, continuing their strategy to interfere in Wisconsin’s elections,” Ramos added.

While some observers claim that would-be election subversives are likely to tread gingerly in light of the potential criminal consequences for alleged Big Lie conspirators, McCord said that “it would appear that the party leadership in the states where there are fraudulent electors serving as electors again are not taking seriously things like the criminal charges that have been brought against these fraudulent electors.”

Amy Tarkanian, a former chair of the Nevada Republican Party, told Politico that “these people continued to peddle and push not misinformation, which is accidental, but disinformation, which is intentional.”

“It’s definitely disappointing,” she lamented.

In Arizona—where former state GOP chief Kelli Ward and 11 other Republican officials have been criminally charged in connection with the alleged fake electors scheme—current Republican Party Chair Gina Swoboda has been pushing spurious election fraud claims. This, even as Loraine Pellegrino, a past president of a right-wing women’s group who falsely attested that Trump won Arizona in 2020, earlier this year became the first person convicted in the state’s fake electors case.

Democracy defenders have sounded the alarm on the potential for violence fueled by baseless claims of election fraud.

The Global Project Against Hate and Extremism said last week that it is “seeing the same warning signs of political violence based on election denialism combined with violent language across fringe platforms that we saw in the weeks before the 2020 election and before the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol.”

According to a YouGov poll published Saturday, just over two-thirds of respondents—including more than 80% of surveyed Democrats and 55% of Republicans— believe it is either “somewhat” or “very likely” that Trump will refuse to concede if he loses to Harris.

