GOP-Controlled House Ethics Panel Votes to Keep Gaetz Report Secret

Critics slammed the Republican-controlled U.S. House Ethics Committee on Wednesday after the panel decided against releasing a report on sexual misconduct allegations against former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, who has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as attorney general.

Committee Chair Michael Guest (R-Miss.) told reporters that “there was not an agreement by the committee to release the report,” while Rep. Susan Wild (D-Penn.) clarified that “a vote was taken.”

Julie Tsirkin, congressional correspondent for NBC News, said Wild “suggested all Democrats voted yes, all Republicans voted no.”

Christina Harvey, executive director of Stand Up America, called on the committee to “release the full report immediately” and warned that “failing to make it public would be a betrayal of the public trust and a dangerous precedent for our democracy.”

Committee investigators have been examining allegations that Gaetz paid to have sex with a 17-year-old at parties while he was serving in Congress.

The investigators obtained records showing that Gaetz paid more than $10,000 to two women who testified before the committee. The records showed 27 PayPal and Venmo transfers from Gaetz between July 2017 and January 2019, some of which were allegedly payments for sex.

The allegations were also part of an FBI investigation into whether Gaetz was involved in sex trafficking of a minor. That probe was dropped without charges.

“The American people deserve transparency from their elected officials, especially when it comes to evaluating the nominee to become our nation’s chief law enforcement officer,” said Harvey. “The Senate can’t fulfill its constitutional duty to advise and consent on the president’s nominees without access to the report and all evidence of the numerous allegations of Gaetz’s sexual misconduct.”

Gaetz abruptly resigned from Congress hours after Trump announced his nomination. The resignation meant Gaetz was no longer under the congressional committee’s jurisdiction, and several lawmakers suggested the former Florida congressman aimed to avoid the release of the report. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has pushed for the report to remain confidential considering Gaetz’s resignation.

As the House committee was weighing whether to release the documents, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee met with Gaetz ahead of his confirmation process. Vice President-elect JD Vance (R-Ohio) suggested on social media as the meetings were taking place that senators should support Trump’s nomination, saying the party rode the president-elect’s “coattails” to a Senate and House majority.

“He deserves a cabinet that is loyal to the agenda he was elected to implement,” Vance said.

The House Ethics Committee report could still be released, either by someone who leaks it to the media or a lawmaker who could read it into the congressional record—an act that could lead to censure or expulsion from Congress.

As it stands, podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen said, “the House Ethics Committee Republicans are now complicit in trying to bury a potentially ‘highly damaging’ report into Matt Gaetz.”

“Trump says jump, Republicans say ‘how high,'” he said, “even if it means shielding sex trafficking of a minor.”

