Matt Gaetz Withdraws as Trump’s Attorney General Pick





“Matt Gaetz was a ridiculous, horrible, and dangerous AG selection,” said the co-president of Public Citizen.

Former Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz on Thursday withdrew from consideration to lead the U.S. Justice Department under the incoming Trump administration, saying in a social media post that his “confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction.”

Gaetz, who lasted just a week as President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general pick, didn’t mention that his nomination was facing close scrutiny due to allegations that he had sex with a 17-year-old and violated federal sex trafficking laws.

Gaetz’s abrupt resignation from Congress last week effectively ended a yearslong House Ethics Committee probe into the allegations. On Wednesday, GOP-controlled panel voted against releasing the findings of the investigation.

“There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as attorney general,” Gaetz wrote Thursday. “I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I’m certain he will Save America.”

Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration as CNNreported that “the woman who says she had sex when she was a minor with then-Rep. Matt Gaetz told the House Ethics Committee she had two sexual encounters with him at one party in 2017.”

The outlet noted that Gaetz announced his withdrawal “after being asked for comment for this story.”

EXCLUSIVE: Gaetz withdrew from AG nomination 45 mins after we called to say we were going to report that “Ethics committee told there was a *second* sexual encounter between Gaetz and 17 year old in 2017.” w/@sarahnferris.” Full story: https://t.co/z244tATQIU — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCNN) November 21, 2024

Additionally, The New York Timesreported Wednesday that “federal investigators have established a web of payments among Matt Gaetz and dozens of friends and associates who are said to have taken part with him in drug-fueled sex parties.”

“Among those who received money from Mr. Gaetz were two women who have testified that he hired them for sex,” the newspaper reported, citing a lawyer for the women. “The lawyer said payments to the women ultimately totaled around $10,000. The document obtained by the Times was assembled by federal investigators during a sex-trafficking investigation into Mr. Gaetz.”

Robert Weissman, co-president of the watchdog group Public Citizen, said in a statement Thursday that “Matt Gaetz was a ridiculous, horrible, and dangerous AG selection.”

“That Republican senators were not willing to rubber-stamp his nomination is a hopeful sign that a modicum of sanity persists in Washington,” said Weissman. “But Gaetz was not the only Trump nomination threatening America and there’s every reason to worry about who Trump will appoint in Gaetz’s stead. The Senate must insist on its constitutional duty to advise and consent on Cabinet and top-level nominations and block nominations that endanger democracy, the rule of law, consumer and worker protection, environmental sustainability, and more.”

Gaetz was one of three Cabinet picks who, like Trump himself, faced accusations of sexual misconduct.

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.



