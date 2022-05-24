Gov. Dunleavy announces Nancy Dahlstrom as running mate for Lieutenant Governor





(Anchorage) – Monday, Governor Mike Dunleavy and former Department of Corrections Commissioner Nancy Dahlstrom announced they are running as a team for Governor and Lieutenant Governor in the 2022 election.

“Nancy is well-qualified, experienced, knowledgeable, and has the temperament to do the job of Lieutenant Governor well,” said Dunleavy. “Over the past four years, Nancy and I have worked together to make Alaska a safer, better place for everyone. Alaska has long struggled to address public safety issues – but Nancy and I are committed to continuing to reverse these troubling trends and statistics. We are seeing progress, but we have more work to do. I am pleased that Nancy is joining the ticket. With her experience in the private sector, the legislative process, and the executive branch, I know she’s dedicated to the role of Lieutenant Governor.”

“When asked to join Mike as his running mate, I was excited to accept because I knew we can accomplish great things as a team,” said Dahlstrom. “Now, more than ever, it’s imperative that Alaskans trust their election process and the people responsible for ensuring the elections are open, honest, and beyond reproach. Mike and I are ready to work for the people of this state.”

Dahlstrom has volunteered for years at community organizations, and she served for seven years in the Alaska State Legislature. Most recently, she served as the Commissioner for the Department of Corrections. Dahlstrom has lived in Alaska for 42 years and currently resides in Eagle River with her husband, Kit. She is a proud mother of four children and eleven grandchildren.

Dahlstrom continued, “I’ve had a great pleasure and opportunity to work with countless Alaskans. I’ve learned that having an open mind and collaborating is always the best way to get things accomplished.”

Dunleavy added, “She’s a Republican, but she’s an Alaskan first and foremost. She will serve Alaskans and this great state competently. Nancy Dahlstrom is willing, able, and ready to serve.”

The Dunleavy-Dahlstrom campaign will announce endorsements and events in the next few months. For more information, visit www.dunleavygovernor.com.

###





