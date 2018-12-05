Governor Mike Dunleavy Appoints Public Safety Team
Wednesday, December 5, 2018 (Anchorage) – Today, Governor Mike Dunleavy announced the members of his public safety team.
“Improving public safety is job number one for my administration,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “I am confident this stellar team of professionals will dive right into fixing what is broken and making Alaskans feel safe again.”
- Amanda Price, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety (DPS): Price is a well-known victims’ advocate and leader. She last served as Governor Bill Walker’s senior advisor on violent crime response and prevention, and as the executive director of Standing Together Against Rape, or STAR. She also led the American Heart Association and Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Alaska chapters. Price studied biological science at the University of Alaska Anchorage.
- Deputy Commissioner Michael Duxbury: Duxbury is currently the captain of the Alaska Bureau of Investigation and State-wide Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU). He supervises 55 commissioned investigators and civilians deployed across Alaska and supervised the daily enforcement of illicit drug trafficking networks. Duxbury has been with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) for 28 years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Strayer University and is a graduate of the FBI’s National Academy.
- Colonel Doug Massie: Director of the Division of Alaska Wildlife Troopers, Massey has 21 years of combined experience as a police officer, Alaska State Trooper, field training officer, and first line supervisor in the department of Public Safety. He has been a leader in the Public Safety Employees Association for 13 years, negotiating four contracts for the Public Safety Officers Unit. He holds a law enforcement certificate from the University of Alaska Southeast.
- Major Andy Greenstreet: Greenstreet is the acting director of the Division of the Alaska State Troopers. He has worked public safety assignments in Alaska for almost 25 years, including rural and urban posts. He is a graduate from the University of Alaska Anchorage’s Law Enforcement Training Program, and the FBI Academy in Virginia.
- Kevin Clarkson, Attorney General: Clarkson is an attorney in private practice at Brena, Bell & Clarkson, P.C. Throughout his legal career, Clarkson has specialized in state and federal litigation at the administrative, pretrial, trial, and appellate levels regarding civil litigation, business and construction matters, contracts, and others. Clarkson was admitted to Super Lawyers in 2014-2017, a distinction held by no more than five percent of Alaska attorneys and he is “A” rated with Martindale -Hubbell. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Oregon State University, and a law degree from the Willamette University College of Law in Salem, Ore.
- Deputy Attorney General, Civil Division, Treg Taylor: Taylor is currently senior corporate counsel for Arctic Slope Regional Corporation (ASRC), an Alaska Native Corporation. He specializes in negotiating, drafting and finalizing contracts, as well as creating confidentiality agreements. Prior to his work at ASRC, he worked as an attorney at McKinley Capital Management. Taylor is also a commissioner for Anchorage Municipal Light and Power. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a law degree from Brigham Young University.
- Nancy Dahlstrom, Commissioner of the Department of Corrections (DOC): Dahlstrom is a former state legislator with years of experience in building and managing effective teams. Currently, Dahlstrom is a consultant for WEKA, a security, personal safety, and secure transport provider. Dahlstrom was recently reelected to the legislature, a position she will resign in order to serve the Department of Corrections (DOC). Dahlstrom holds a bachelor’s degree in human resources from Wayland Baptist University, and a master’s degree in organizational management from the University of LaVerne.
- Deputy Commissioner Leitoni Tupou: Tupou is currently the director of the Division of Institutions, where he supervises all adult correctional superintendents and program coordinators within the Department of Corrections. He has been employed for 18 years with the DOC, four in the commissioner’s office. Tupou holds a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University of Hawaii.
- Deputy Commissioner Dan Carothers: Carothers has 28 years of experience in Alaska corrections, including a correctional superintendent, probation officer, and correctional officer. He also owns Alaska Polygraph, LLC, and is certified as a polygraph professional. He holds a bachelor’s degree in police science from George Mason University.
“The depth and breadth of experience found among these professionals reflects my commitment to building a team with diverse skill sets,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “Combining talented managers from the private sector with public servants with years of experience means Alaskans will see a more holistic approach to law enforcement and corrections. The team will be laser focused on restoring law and order in Alaska, which was one of the primary motivators for me running for governor. “