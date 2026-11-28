





(Anchorage, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy Wednesday announced that he has granted executive clemency to three individuals following a careful review of their applications and circumstances.

The governor’s decision recognizes the progress these people have made in their lives, their personal accountability and their commitment to their families and communities.

“Clemency is an opportunity to recognize those who have taken responsibility for their actions and worked to rebuild their lives,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “As we approach Thanksgiving, we are reminded of the importance of second chances. I hope these three Alaskans continue to build on the progress they have made and lead productive, law-abiding lives.”

Clemency was granted to Corey Schmidlkofer, Anthony Ladd and William C. Miller.

About Clemency in Alaska

Under Article III, Section 21 of the Alaska Constitution, the governor has the authority to grant pardons, commutations and reprieves, as well as suspend or remit fines and forfeitures. Executive clemency is an extraordinary measure considered on a case-by-case basis, with consideration given to public safety, accountability and individual circumstances.

Applications for executive clemency are reviewed through the Alaska Board of Parole, which conducts an investigation and gathers relevant information. State law also provides for notification to the Department of Law, the Office of Victims’ Rights and eligible victims, who may submit comments during the review process. Following the review, applications and recommendations are considered by the Governor, who makes the final decision on whether clemency will be granted.

For more information about Alaska’s clemency process, visit the Alaska Board of Parole website or contact clemency@alaska.gov.