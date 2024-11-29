Governor Mike Dunleavy Grants Clemency to Five Alaskans Who Have Rebuilt Their Lives





(Anchorage, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy announced Wednesday the granting of clemency to five individuals who through efforts consistent with changing their life, have warranted consideration for clemency. Each case was carefully reviewed and reflects the principles of redemption, accountability, and fairness embedded in Alaska’s clemency laws and processes.

“Clemency is a tool that recognizes when people have paid their debt to society, have taken responsibility and rebuilt their lives,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “These five individuals, through their actions, have warranted a second chance that clemency can provide and it’s inspiring to acknowledge their efforts.”

Clemency was granted to:

William V. May for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) in 1999;

Richard A. Vicknair for the sale of a depressant, hallucinogenic, or stimulant drug in 1970;

Daniel J. Smith for misconduct involving a controlled substance in 2010;

Daniel W. Woods for persons under 21 on alcohol premises in 2002;

Kit A. Stavrum for the sale of a depressant, hallucinogenic or stimulant drug in 1982.

In Alaska, clemency is a constitutionally granted power of the governor, used to forgive or reduce penalties for crimes when individuals have shown remorse and made significant changes in their lives. Each request undergoes a rigorous review to ensure it serves justice, public safety, and fairness.

“Every person has the capacity for change, and these individuals have shown that they are more than their past mistakes,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “Through their hard work and commitment to bettering themselves, they’ve earned this recognition and the opportunity to move forward without the weight of old convictions.”

For more information about Alaska’s clemency process, please contact clemency@alaska.gov.



