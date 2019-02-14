Governor and First Lady Mourn the Passing of Jack Coghill

State flags to fly at half-staff to honor architect of Alaska’s Constitution, former Lt. Governor
(Juneau) – Governor Michael J. Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy wish to express their sincerest condolences to the family of former Lieutenant Governor Jack Coghill who passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 93 from natural causes in North Pole.
“Jack Coghill embodied the independent spirit of the generation that turned Alaska from a territory into the 49th state,” said Governor Dunleavy. “His selfless commitment to public service and the people of Alaska is an example all our state’s public officials, and Alaskans can learn from. The Coghill family’s loss is Alaska’s loss.”
Coghill was a giant in Alaska politics who served Alaska and its people for nearly a half century. His legendary public service career began in 1948 as a member of the Nenana School Board, he was also elected to the first territorial House of Representatives, served as a delegate to the Alaska Constitutional Convention, mayor of Nenana, state representative, state senator and finally as lieutenant governor for four years from 1990 to 1994.
Governor Dunleavy ordered United States and Alaska state flags to fly at half-staff Thursday, February 14, 2019 to honor the memory of Jack Coghill.