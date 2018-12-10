Governor and First Lady to Host Annual Holiday Open House

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
(Juneau) – Governor Michael J. Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy will host the Governor’s Inaugural Celebration and Annual Holiday Open House at the Governor’s residence on Tuesday, December 11, 2018.
“Rose and I are looking forward to meeting all of our Juneau neighbors during this special time of the year,” Governor Dunleavy said. “We welcome all Alaskans to come celebrate the holiday season and a new era for Alaska.”
Entertainers from local community and school groups will perform at the Governor’s residence and the Salvation Army will be collecting donations for its Red Kettle Campaign. A special addition to this year’s event are three trees from the Wrangell area donated by the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Forest Service.
The first open house was held by Territorial Governor Walter Eli Clark and his family in 1913 on New Year’s Day. The event has been held every year except for two years during World War II.
Alaskans with special accessibility needs are asked to contact Lisa Boman, at (907) 465-3500, before the event to arrange for entry between 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
WHO: Governor Michael J. Dunleavy, First Lady Rose Dunleavy
WHAT: Holiday Open House and Inaugural Celebration
WHEN: Tuesday, December 11, 2018 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
WHERE: Governor’s residence, 716 Calhoun Ave, Juneau, AK 99801
© 2018, ↑ Alaska Native News
Log in- Posts - Add New - Anchorage, Alaska – U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced that Mitchell Zong, 45, a former Anchorage resident, was sentenced today...
Read previous article:Close
Former Anchorage Resident Sentenced to Federal Prison for International Money Laundering Conspiracy
Anchorage, Alaska – U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced that Mitchell Zong, 45, a former Anchorage resident, was sentenced today...