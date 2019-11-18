Governor Appoints Mel Gillis for House District 25 Seat

- Home
(Anchorage) – Governor Michael J. Dunleavy Sunday appointed Mel Gillis to fill the vacancy created in Alaska House District 25, after the confirmation and swearing-in of Josh Revak to the Alaska State Senate, District M.
“The three candidates selected by the Republican leadership of House District 25 and forwarded to me for consideration were all very capable and talented individuals. Each one of them possess significant leadership experience and strong insights about the key issues that concern the voters in House District 25,” said Governor Dunleavy. I personally know each of the candidates and would like to thank them for being willing to serve their neighbors in the Alaska State House.”
Mel Gillis, a 55-year Alaska resident, has lived, worked, and built successful businesses in rural and urban Alaska. Mr. Gillis spent his early years in Alaska rebuilding village structures damaged after the 1964 earthquake, as a roughneck on drilling rigs in the state’s oil and gas fields, and as a member and leader of Plaster and Cement Masons Local 867. Since 1970, Mr. Gillis has owned and operated a successful hunting and fishing guide business – promoting Alaska’s wildlife and sharing his love for Alaska and the unique quality of life that we enjoy.
“Mr. Gillis is a stalwart pioneer of our great state. He is a commonsense, hardworking, Alaskan that cares immensely about the state that he helped build. He raised a family here and now enjoys spending time with his grandchildren. He has an established, positive relationship with the people in House District 25 and will be able to hit the ground running on the complex issues that will be front and center in the upcoming legislative session. I am proud to appoint Mel to this position and know that he will serve with integrity and represent the best interests of the people in House District 25,” said Governor Dunleavy.
The appointment of Mr. Gillis will now be considered by the Republicans serving in the Alaska House of Representatives.
A video message from Governor Dunleavy on the appointment can be viewed here.
###
Written by: Jeff Turner | Office of the Governor on Nov 18, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News