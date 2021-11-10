Governor Dunleavy Announces Appointees for Advisory Council on Opioid Remediation





(Anchorage) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has populated the Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioid Remediation. In October, Governor Dunleavy issued Administrative Order No. 324 to establish the Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioid Remediation. There are five local government officials among the appointees including Daniel Grimes, Bryce Ward, Karl Soderstrom, Glenn Steckman and Richard Simmons. Additionally, Diana Zirul is appointed to represent an Alaska Native Health entity.

“I am excited to announce the newest appointees to the Advisory Council on Opioid Remediation,” said Governor Dunleavy. “We are fortunate to have this new group of individuals experienced with innovation. With the help of this council, Alaska will head in the right direction regarding the management and allocation of opioid abatement funds.”

The 13-member Advisory Council will deliver a report to the commissioner of the Department of Health and Social Services on Dec. 1 of each year, which will include input on how to manage opioid remediation funds, recommendations for improving community feedback on remediation needs, and any recommendations related to implementing an efficient and evidence-based approach to opioid remediation.

###



