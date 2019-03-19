Governor Dunleavy Announces Statewide Roadshow to Outline Permanent Fiscal Plan for Alaska

Juneau, AK – Monday, Alaska Governor Michael J. Dunleavy announced “A Statewide Discussion for a Permanent Fiscal Plan” a series of community focused discussions and meetings to outline a permanent fiscal plan for Alaska, including the vision behind his FY2020 budget proposal and a package of constitutional amendments meant to address the state’s long-term fiscal stability.
“We are at a pivotal point in Alaska’s history, a once in a generation moment where we must begin making the tough decisions to put our state on a path towards a permanent fiscal plan,” said Governor Dunleavy. “One thing is clear, in order to be successful, we must have the engagement and support of the Alaskan people. Alaskans overwhelmingly spoke during the last election cycle, and chose a government that would protect the PFD, fix our unsustainable spending, and put an end to the ‘nothing is too important to reform’ type attitude.
Regardless of where this path takes us, Alaskans must buy into the decisions being made in Juneau. To that end, we’re excited to announce a series of meetings, events and gatherings to further engage the Alaskan people. These presentations will outline our vision for Alaska, take an in-depth look into the direction we’re headed, and further lay our proposals out in the open. As we surpass the 60th day of Legislature, it’s important that Alaskans fully understand where we’re headed. Will Legislators once again take the PFD from Alaskans in order to pay for a government we can no longer afford? Will politicians in Juneau recklessly spend down the last of our savings? Will Alaskans be saddled with billion-dollar taxes? All of these details and discussions are critical to the process. My view, if the Legislature wants to continue down this unsustainable path and further lock in the status quo, it must be put to a vote of the people. Doing anything different would fly in the face of the electorate and further exasperate the state’s fiscal challenges.”
Governor Dunleavy and members of his team will embark upon a journey across the state to provide Alaskans the opportunity to hear directly the Governor’s proposal for a permanent fiscal plan. Joining Governor Dunleavy will be Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson, Commissioner of Revenue Bruce Tangeman, OMB Director Donna Arduin, and Deputy Chief of Staff Jeremy Price.
Events will take place in Kenai/ Soldotna, Anchorage, Nome, Fairbanks, and the Mat-Su Valley. In addition to public events, the Governor will meet with stakeholder groups and sit directly with Alaska media to bring these discussions to the forefront.
Location details for the Governor’s “Statewide Discussion for a Permanent Fiscal Plan” are as follows. Additional public events may be made available.
Upcoming Events and Locations:
*Times and locations are subject to change.