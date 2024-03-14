Governor Dunleavy Announces Three ﻿New Superior Court Judges





(Juneau, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy Tuesday announced his selections to fill Alaska Superior Court judgeships in Sitka, Bethel and Juneau. The judges were selected from a group of individuals nominated by the Alaska Judicial Council.

Governor Dunleavy’s judicial appointments are:

Amanda Browning has been appointed to the Sitka Superior Court. Judge Browning has been an Alaska resident for 12 years and has practiced law for more than 18 years. She graduated from Roger Williams University Ralph R. Pappito School of Law in 2005 and is currently a district court judge in Palmer.

William Montgomery has been appointed to the Bethel Superior Court. Judge Montgomery has been an Alaska resident for 12 years and has practiced law for 11 years. He graduated from William Mitchell College of Law in 2010 and is currently a district court judge in Bethel.

Larry Woolford has been appointed to the Juneau Superior Court. Mr. Woolford has been an Alaska resident for over 52 years and has practiced law for more than 25 years. He graduated from Seattle University School of Law in 1998 and is currently in private practice in Juneau.