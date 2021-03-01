Governor Dunleavy Appoints Klinkhart As Director of the Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office







March 1, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy today appointed Glen Klinkhart as the Director of the Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office (AMCO). Klinkhart has been serving as the interim director since November of 2019.

“I want to thank Glen for his proactive approach in finding solutions with the public, the licensees, the boards, the legislature, and AMCO during the past 15 months,” said Governor Dunleavy. “He shares the administration’s view of the need to remove the burden of unnecessary regulations and that we must ensure adequate oversight to protect the health, life, and safety of Alaskans, and simultaneously make government more responsive, efficient, and business friendly.”

Glen Klinkhart is known and respected for his many years of experience in public safety. He also has experience in organizational management, business development, client need assessments, and as a business owner. His expertise in business and process improvements make him uniquely qualified to lead AMCO as Director.

