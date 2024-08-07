Governor Dunleavy Declares Disaster For 2024 Juneau Glacier Flood





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF RICHARDSON, Alaska — Governor Mike Dunleavy has declared a state disaster emergency for the 2024 August Juneau Glacier Flood. The Disaster Declaration funds emergency response efforts and activates the state’s Public Assistance and Individual Assistance Disaster Recovery Program.

On August 6, 2024, an outburst flood from the Mendenhall Glacier caused major flooding in the Mendenhall Glacier Basin. Multiple homes and roads are inundated. No reports of injuries have been reported.

The City and Borough of Juneau (CBJ) issued an evacuation order on the evening of August 5 and established an emergency shelter for residents displaced by the flooding.

“I am grateful no one has been injured or killed by this morning’s outburst flood. Emergency responders and managers have done an outstanding job keeping their residents safe,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “In addition to the Disaster Declaration, I have directed all state agencies to support the community as they deal with this major flooding.”

The State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) raised its activation level to three which indicates a disaster event has occurred. SEOC deployed a Division Supervisor and Operations Specialist to Juneau to coordinate the state disaster response and support CBJs Incident Command. The SEOC is actively responding to emergency life, health and safety requests form CBJ and has engaged SEOC’s Mass Care group to provided assistance from volunteer and faith based agencies. The Department of Transportation and Public Facilities and Department of Public Safety are part of the ongoing response effort.

The disaster declaration has activated the state’s disaster Public Assistance and Individual Assistance disaster recovery programs. The Public Assistance program reimburses communities and jurisdictions for emergency response costs, emergency protective measures, and can fund repair of critical infrastructure damaged by the declared disaster event. The Individual Assistance program provides grants to individuals and families with damage to their primary homes or transportation, disaster related medical expenses, or other eligible disaster related expenses. Temporary Housing is also available.

