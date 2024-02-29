Governor Dunleavy Holds Press Conference to Address Education Bill and Public Impediment Legislation

(Anchorage, AK) – Tuesday Governor Mike Dunleavy held a press conference to explain his thoughts on the recently passed education bill SB 140.
“We need to fix a couple of things in that bill. We need to make sure that we’re addressing the teacher retention issue. We need to make sure that the reading component in the bill… actually incentivizes good outcomes in reading. We need to work on the charter school part so that we can ensure that anybody that wants to attend a charter school can do that,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “We got half the job done. But if it’s just going to be about money and nothing else, I’m not interested in having this bill become law.”