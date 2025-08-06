Governor Dunleavy Issues Two Administrative Orders to Improve Government Efficiency and Regulatory Reform









(Juneau, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy Monday announced the signing of two new Administrative Orders designed to ensure Alaska’s government operates more efficiently, transparently, and effectively while creating a regulatory environment that supports growth, investment, and job creation.

The first order establishes a Government Efficiency Review, requiring the Office of Management and Budget to lead an annual review of all executive branch agencies. The review will identify cost savings, streamline operations, modernize processes, and ensure every public dollar is spent wisely. Initial areas of focus will include grants to non-state entities and accounts payable. Agencies will also be required to use technology and artificial intelligence to improve transparency and accountability in how public money is spent.

“Alaskans expect their government to deliver essential services in the most efficient and responsible way possible,” said Governor Dunleavy. “This order ensures we prioritize critical needs, eliminate waste, and safeguard the state’s financial stability.”

The second order launches a comprehensive Regulatory Reform Initiative, replacing previous regulatory directives with a new framework to reduce unnecessary burdens on Alaskans and businesses. The order requires state agencies to review and streamline existing regulations, guidance documents, and materials incorporated by reference. Agencies must reduce regulatory requirements by 15% by the end of 2026 and 25% by the end of 2027.

Key elements of the order include:

Streamlining permitting processes across the Department of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation, and Department of Fish and Game.

Establishing clear permitting timelines with automatic approval if deadlines are missed.

Posting all agency guidance documents on the Alaska Online Public Notice System.

Compiling a State Unified Regulatory Plan each year to ensure consistency and transparency across agencies.

“Alaska must compete on the world stage,” Governor Dunleavy said. “This order eliminates unnecessary red tape, modernizes permitting, and promotes accountability—while maintaining strong protections for our people and environment.”

Both Administrative Orders take effect immediately and apply to all executive branch agencies, boards, commissions, and public corporations.

Click here to view the orders:

Administrative Order No. 359: Budget Efficiency

Administrative Order No. 360: Regulatory Reform