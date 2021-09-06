Governor Dunleavy Reiterates Need for Legislative Action on State’s COVID Response





(Anchorage) – Following the introduction of two pieces of legislation designed to strengthen the health care industry’s ability to respond to the COVID pandemic, Governor Mike Dunleavy reiterated Friday night the urgency for swift legislative action on both bills (HB 83 SB 67).

Governor Dunleavy has worked closely with the hospital systems to identify specific and targeted areas that directly meet the need for increased staffing, particularly for nurses, and hospital capacity. The legislation introduced by the Governor Thursday is the product of a coordinated effort to address both areas. The Governor urges lawmakers to be part of a focused, solutions based approach that his legislation can achieve.

The Dunleavy administration is taking all available regulatory and administrative actions to respond to the pandemic. The Alaska Legislature enacts laws. A few changes in state statutes are now critical to bolstering hospital capacity and staffing. Governor Dunleavy will not be issuing another disaster declaration – policy changes are what is needed at this time.

The Governor also send a letter Friday to Senate President Peter Micciche and House Speaker Louise Stutes on the COVID legislation.

