Governor Dunleavy Visits Local Law Enforcement Posts on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day





(Anchorage) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day this year visited posts where law enforcement officers were stationed and delivered pizza to show the State’s gratitude. Governor Dunleavy visited the law enforcement officers at the Ted Stevens International Airport, the Anchorage Correctional Complex, and the Anchorage Police Department.

“The safety and wellbeing of every Alaskan is the highest priority for the State of Alaska,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Today and every day, we honor and thank our dedicated law enforcement professionals who safeguard our families and communities. We thank you for enforcing the rule of law and for sacrificing your life in times of crisis. It’s with immense gratitude that we set apart this day to celebrate the courage and contribution our law enforcement personnel make day after day.”

For four consecutive years, since 2019, Governor Dunleavy proclaimed January 9 as Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Alaska to encourage Alaskans to recognize and express appreciation for the local law enforcement personnel.

Governor Dunleavy added, “The State of Alaska stands by our everyday heroes: local Police Forces, Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, Park Rangers, Village Public Safety Officers, Correctional Officers and Airport Police Officers.”

Read the proclamation for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day 2022 here. To view more photos from the event, click here.

###



