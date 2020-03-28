Governor Issues COVID-19 Health Mandates on Social Distancing, Limiting Intrastate Travel

(Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, with the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) Friday issued the State of Alaska’s 11th and 12th COVID-19 Health Mandate to protect the public health of Alaskans and disrupt the spread of the virus.
COVID-19 Health Mandate 011: Social Distancing
Mandate 011 states “all persons in Alaska, except for those engaged in essential health care services, public government services, and essential business activities, are mandated to remain at their place of residence and practice social distancing,” effective March 28, 2020 at 5:00pm. The mandate will be reevaluated by April 11, 2020.
Mandate 011 orders individuals to practice social distancing, orders closure of non-essential businesses, and orders employers to take reasonable precautions.
Click here for a signed copy of COVID-19 Health Mandate 011.
COVID-19 Health Mandate 012: Intrastate Travel
Mandate 012 states “all in-state travel between communities, whether resident, worker, or visitor, is prohibited unless travel is to support critical infrastructure; or for critical personal needs,” effective March 28, 2020 at 8:00am. The mandate will be reevaluated by April 11, 2020.
Mandate 012 prohibits personal travel except as necessary to meet critical personal needs or work in critical infrastructure jobs.
Click here for a signed copy of COVID-19 Health Mandate 012.
The Governor’s COVID-19 Health Mandates can be found here.
For the latest information on Alaska’s response to COVID-19, please visit http://coronavirus.alaska.gov.
###