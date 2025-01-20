Governor Mike Dunleavy Congratulates President Donald Trump on Inauguration





(Anchorage, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy today congratulated President Donald J. Trump on his inauguration and expressed optimism about the opportunities the Trump administration will bring to Alaska.

“It was an honor to witness President Trump take the oath of office and to celebrate the start of what promises to be a transformative administration for both Alaska and the country,” Governor Dunleavy said. “President Trump’s bold vision for American energy independence, responsible resource development, and reducing federal barriers aligns with Alaska’s strengths and priorities. With his leadership, we can unlock Alaska’s vast potential to fuel the nation and create jobs for our people.”

Governor Dunleavy emphasized the need for continued federal support in advancing infrastructure projects, ensuring energy independence, and fostering economic development.

“We’re confident that President Trump’s policies will prioritize the energy independence that Alaska is uniquely positioned to deliver,” Dunleavy added. “From the North Slope to Southeast Alaska, our state’s resources are vital to securing a stronger and more prosperous future for all Americans.”

Unlike other states, Alaska’s revenues for state government are predicated upon the concept of the state developing its resources for the maximum benefit of its people. President Trump’s vision is similar with both the federal government and state governments working hand in glove, resource development opportunities across the board will enable Alaska to fulfill its destiny.

Governor Dunleavy extended his administration’s commitment to working closely with federal partners to enhance opportunities for Alaskans and uphold the state’s role as a leader in national security, energy production, and responsible resource development.



